Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Tampa choir shares songs with seniors at assisted living facility

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of singers visited an assisted living facility in Tampa to share the gift of music with the residents who live there.

Passion Abram is the new president of The Tampa Mass Choir, Inc. She has performed at assisted living facilities in the past but she has not done it since the coronavirus crisis.

“My main goal is to not to try to cry today,” she said, “because I always think, ‘What if this was my mom, my dad, or my grandmother?'”

The seniors at Alimar Assisted Living, for their safety, cannot have any close contact with their families, so Abram and her singing family are hoping to lift their spirits with their songs.

“It makes me feel amazing because I know that they cannot really touch or really feel their family members or their friends,” said Abram, “so that is where we come along to, at least, give them something and, even though we cannot touch and feel them, we just want to spread the joy.”

If you would like The Tampa Mass Choir, Inc. to visit you, you can contact Passion Abram at 813-377-7548.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Tom Brady caught at local park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady caught at local park"

Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tornado touches down in Citrus County; cleanup underway"

Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ford-produced face shields arriving for health care workers in Sarasota"

a Tampa choir visited an assisted living facility to share songs with the residents who live there

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Tampa choir visited an assisted living facility to share songs with the residents who live there"

'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Lean on me, when you’re not strong' St. Pete surgeon sings 'Lean on Me' in coronavirus tribute video"

35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "35 residents at Lakeland nursing home hospitalized for COVID-19"

Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County animal shelter celebrates emptying kennel amid pandemic"

Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado rolls along I-75 in Ocala"

Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Possible tornado touches down in Homosassa"

Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Waves on the Howard Frankland Bridge"

Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Beach conditions during Monday storms"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss