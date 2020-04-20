Tampa choir shares songs with seniors at assisted living facility

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of singers visited an assisted living facility in Tampa to share the gift of music with the residents who live there.

Passion Abram is the new president of The Tampa Mass Choir, Inc. She has performed at assisted living facilities in the past but she has not done it since the coronavirus crisis.

“My main goal is to not to try to cry today,” she said, “because I always think, ‘What if this was my mom, my dad, or my grandmother?'”

The seniors at Alimar Assisted Living, for their safety, cannot have any close contact with their families, so Abram and her singing family are hoping to lift their spirits with their songs.

“It makes me feel amazing because I know that they cannot really touch or really feel their family members or their friends,” said Abram, “so that is where we come along to, at least, give them something and, even though we cannot touch and feel them, we just want to spread the joy.”

If you would like The Tampa Mass Choir, Inc. to visit you, you can contact Passion Abram at 813-377-7548.

