Tampa Bay teen makes care packages with ‘thank you’ note for hospital workers

Courtesy of: Geoff Brown

PASCO COUNTY, Fla (WLFA) – A Pasco County teenager is stepping up to the plate to do something good during this time of crisis by creating care packages for local healthcare workers in the Tampa Bay area.

Geoff Brown, a high school junior, started this project just a few days ago and has already seen the donations pour in from people.

“With what we have now, I could probably make around 200 [packages], which is really exciting because we can do more than one hospital,” said 17-year-old Geoff Brown.

The care packages will include items like gum, mints, and easy to eat food for those working to fight the coronavirus. Brown said it will even include a handwritten ‘Thank you’ note.

“I think it was one of the most important things in the care package to let them know we are thinking of them and appreciate everything they are doing,” said Brown

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel is the first hospital Brown was looking to donate the packages. 8 On Your Side reached out to the hospital and spoke with Chief Nursing Officer, Dawn Hicks-Waldron, who was blown away by the gesture.

“The impact this is going to have on my team will be amazing. We want him to know we are thankful for young men like him,” Hicks said.

Brown tells 8 On Your Side he is still taking donations for the care packages and he hopes to deliver them to local hospitals in the upcoming weeks.

If you want to help Geoff with his care packages, click here for the GoFundMe page he has set up.

