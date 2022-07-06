TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa Bay poet and activist is spreading his faith and giving back to the community at the same time.

George Williams II has been a poet for the past 16 years. For the past two decades he has been spreading his faith through spoken word. His ministry is known as Triple “R” Street Ministries: Real, Raw & Radical.

“When I first started doing poetry at 23, I found myself in the night clubs doing open mics and I would do poetry in there and share the gospel through poetry methods,” Williams said. “I learned, maybe I can use my poetry as a means to reach the urban culture and places unchurched, so I found my calling is more for the streets than it is for the building.”

With that in mind, Williams, along with his wife, Whitney, wanted to find ways to give back to the community. For the past year, they have been working on a gas giveaway.

“Compassion and burden moves you to do something you don’t just talk about it, you do something,” he said. “When I saw all these memes making jokes about the gas being so much money I’m like we’re making fun of it, but there are really people out here hurting. I said let’s save our money, pray, plan, prepare and let’s execute.”

That’s exactly what he did. They partnered with a local WaWa gas station and set a goal of giving away $1000 in gas money. While helping families, the Williams were so moved by people’s stories, they ended up giving away $2,000 in gas.

“It was amazing to see the stories,” he said. “You had a mother there, single with six kids and she was struggling, she broke down. Just seeing the seniors, living on social security, living on a fixed income. There were so many people moved by the generosity.”

Williams believes he was created to be in a position to help those in need.

“It makes me feel like I’m fulfilling my purpose and I understand why I’m still here,” Williams said. “When I was 19 I got into a car accident. My friend fell asleep at the wheel at the car. The car flipped off the highway several times and landed underneath the water in a swamp and they rushed us to the hospital. For me to be here right now, I know that God has his hand on my life and I know that I’m living on borrowed time and I have to make as much impact as I can.”

Triple R Ministries is planning to partner with a restaurant by USF and give away free meals to families during the Thanksgiving holiday. To follow or help be a part of their mission, visit their website or follow them on social media at @SpeakPoetInk and @TripleRStreetMin.