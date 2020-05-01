Tampa Bay pharmacist puts quilting skills to use on wedding day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area pharmacist has been busy making more than 200 masks for family, friends and healthcare providers. That’s in addition to revamping her wedding plans.

Lindsey Gordon, a pharmacist and self-taught quilter, met Chris Dwyer, a teacher, on a dating app. Less than a year later, they were engaged.

They knew they wanted a small wedding but hadn’t planned on just seven, including the officiant, in attendance. But, with the best wishes of their respective families, they decided to go ahead and exchange vows without most of their family and friends.

They made sure everyone was involved by streaming the wedding live on Facebook.

Also, to keep those outside of immediate contacts safe, Lindsey sewed custom face masks for the wedding party, putting her quilting skills to good use. Hers was a lovely veiled number fashioned from leftover lace from her wedding gown.

Lindsey says it wasn’t the wedding she’d dreamed about her whole life, but it was a day neither she nor Chris will ever forget. And, they’re looking forward to having a big celebration with loved ones later this year.

