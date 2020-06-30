Tampa Bay family continues meal donations for front-line workers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay family’s effort to feed workers who are caring for others during the COVID-19 pandemic has been going strong for three months.

In early April, 8 On Your Side reported on the Melendi family’s home-grown effort, which they dubbed “A Rising Tide Tampa Bay,” to turn donated dollars into hot meals for healthcare workers, first responders and volunteers at food banks.

At the time, they’d raised approximately $9,500 in a week, thanks in large part to a GoFundMe page the family set up.

We decided to check in with the Melendis, to see how their efforts were going and, it turns out, they’re still at it.

To date, A Rising Tide Tampa Bay has raised more than $24,000, and served more than 3,000 meals purchased from local restaurants. They’ve also joined forces with local philanthropists, who were doing similar efforts on their own.

The family set up a Facebook page, posting photos from their deliveries, and updating followers on their weekly totals.

Donations to A Rising Tide Tampa Bay have started to ebb, but the Melendi family wants to keep going, because they know the need isn’t going away.

If you want to help, visit their GoFundMe page at this link.