Tampa Bay cancer survivors celebrate 60th anniversary with homemade Relay For Life event

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Paul and Laura Zatz say finding a cure for cancer is their passion.

Both cancer survivors, 82-year-old Paul and 79-year-old Laura have participated in Relay For Life fundraisers for the American Cancer Society since 2000. They’ve raised more than $600,000 for cancer research.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the American Cancer Society to suspend all in-person spring events, including Relay For Life. But the Zatzes were determined to walk in 2020.

Paul and Laura spend 30 minutes each day walking in the spirit of Relay For Life. And for their 60th wedding anniversary, they replicated a traditional Relay For Life luminaria celebration, recognizing those who have lost their lives to cancer as well as those who thrive as survivors.

With the help of family, friends and students from Sarasota High School and Brookside Middle School, “Team Zuper Zatz” lined their street in Sarasota’s Palm Aire subdivision with nearly 500 decorated luminaria bags. They spelled out “HOPE” on their front lawn.

The couple says they don’t expect a cure for cancer to come tomorrow, but it may come the next day or the next. And, they say, together they’ll keep fighting and walking and fundraising for as long as they can.

