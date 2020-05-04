Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Tampa-based photographer helps provide extra special delivery for new moms

Something Good

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Laura Foote is a professional photographer based in Tampa. As an expectant mom, she says she understood the limitations COVID-19 presents to families delivering during the pandemic.

She launched the “Labor In The Time of Corona” galleries for Families Project. Foote and seven volunteers who are professional photo editors have been retouching photos that families have taken in the hospital of their newborns.

In some cases, fathers couldn’t be at the birth due to health concerns. In other cases, the newborns were spending time in the NICU. And, in the case of one family, the only one present to capture the images was a very helpful nurse!

The complimentary photos have been provided to more than 200 families worldwide so far, a total of more than 4,000 images.

Foote, the project’s founder, is stepping away from editing duties for a little while. On Monday she’s scheduled to deliver her second child.

To see more families involved in the “Labor in the Time of Corona” project, visit this link.

