Suncoast PACE creates ‘socialization kits’ for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – As social distancing is the new normal, Suncoast PACE is working to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization in Pinellas County is finding new solutions to continue needed services for participants while they are at home and unable to physically visit the center.

Suncast PACE told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross social isolation can have severe effects on the mental and physical wellbeing of everyone, especially seniors since they are often not as technologically connected as the younger generations.

So, Suncoast PACE is delivering “socialization kits” to those older adults in need.

These kits contain at-home versions of activities that might have been enjoyed at the Day Center, such as word games, arts and crafts, and needlework supplies.

Program assistants from the center also have access to an aromatherapy kit that can be brought to the home to help reduce feelings of anxiety or agitation. Other participants enjoy spiritual and reminiscing activities.

The assistants delivering the socialization kits are able to check on the seniors and spend some time reading and reminiscing with them during their visit.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Suncoast PACE socialization kits during the coronavirus outbreak.