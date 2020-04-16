Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Suncoast PACE creates ‘socialization kits’ for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – As social distancing is the new normal, Suncoast PACE is working to protect the most vulnerable members of our communities against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization in Pinellas County is finding new solutions to continue needed services for participants while they are at home and unable to physically visit the center.

Suncast PACE told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross social isolation can have severe effects on the mental and physical wellbeing of everyone, especially seniors since they are often not as technologically connected as the younger generations.

So, Suncoast PACE is delivering “socialization kits” to those older adults in need.

These kits contain at-home versions of activities that might have been enjoyed at the Day Center, such as word games, arts and crafts, and needlework supplies.

Program assistants from the center also have access to an aromatherapy kit that can be brought to the home to help reduce feelings of anxiety or agitation. Other participants enjoy spiritual and reminiscing activities.

The assistants delivering the socialization kits are able to check on the seniors and spend some time reading and reminiscing with them during their visit.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Suncoast PACE socialization kits during the coronavirus outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

evan reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan reopening economy"

LN HSCO DRIVE BY

Thumbnail for the video titled "LN HSCO DRIVE BY"

Watson Clinic cardiologist tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watson Clinic cardiologist tests positive for COVID-19"

Coping with the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with the pandemic"

Construction worker has arm amputated after high pressure water line explodes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction worker has arm amputated after high pressure water line explodes"

Nurse couple unites to fight virus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurse couple unites to fight virus"

Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pet food, cleaning supplies stolen from Humane Society of the Nature Coast"

Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Sun 'n Fun offering 'Home Edition' in lieu of massive annual aerospace expo"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss