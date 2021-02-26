St. Petersburg yoga studio giving back to help community’s homeless throughout 2021

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg yoga studio is giving back after being fortunate during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, despite being closed for two months.

Sunstate Yoga is working hard to raise money and provide hygiene products to REACH St. Pete, an organization that works to provide for the homeless, throughout the entirety of 2021.

The organization’s mission is “to prevent, alleviate and eliminate homelessness.”

The owner and studio manager of Sunstate Yoga, Carrington Kilgroe, knew she wanted to give back after her business came out of the height of coronavirus lockdowns relatively unscathed.

“With everything that happened in 2020, having to close the studio for 2 months and lots of businesses closing down, needing loans – we actually survived the entire year without getting a single dollar from government funds or loans,” Kilgroe explained.

She said she felt so blessed by the support the studio received from the community that she wanted to give back and share their good fortune with others.

Kilgroe knows the organizer of REACH St. Pete, and said she knew that the resources she collects will go right back to the people of the city.

“So what we’re doing every month is inside the studio, we have a box where people can bring in hygiene items, things like shampoo, conditioner, body lotion, toothpaste, etc. And we’ll be collecting them all month long,” Kilgroe said.

In addition to the collection, on the last Sunday of every month, the studio will be holding a free yoga class at Flora Wylie Park in downtown St. Petersburg, where they will continue to accept donations.

“People can come and bring, whether it be cash donations, if they want to bring hygiene items with them to the park, or even if they want to Venmo donations,” Kilgroe said. “At the end of every month this year, we will write a check to REACH for whatever the amount that we’ve raised and we’ll deliver all the hygiene items.”

Sunstate Yoga runs between five to six in-person yoga classes a day, and will be holding a 200-hour teacher training program this summer.

“We love meeting new people, we’re a very welcoming space,” Kilgroe said.

A Facebook event for this month’s upcoming yoga fundraiser has been posted for those who wish to RSVP.