St. Petersburg man organizes successful food drive for elementary school students

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Carlos Childs has a heart for children. He’s a family community liaison at the Campbell Park Elementary School in south St. Petersburg.

When the coronavirus pandemic started affecting schools, his first thought was his students.

“That’s when my heart started… and I said, ‘I got to do something.’ It started off as a post on Facebook that said I want to do something for the Campbell Park neighborhood,” Childs said.

What he did was start was a food drive to help his students most in need, so they could have something to eat over the weekend before the school started their meal program on Monday.

Courtesy: Carlos Childs

Donations started pouring in. He collected 125 bags of food and distributed it Thursday, turning a pavilion at Campbell Park into an impromptu food distribution site.

“I wanted to make sure because I have a huge passion for kids, that I do something for them,” he said.

So many schools chipped in to help, it almost made his head spin.

“I am very surprised. Like I said, it started off as something very small and unbeknownst to me it grew into something very big,” said Childs. “We had people from all walks of life say, ‘Hey I want to help, I want to pitch, what can I do?’”

