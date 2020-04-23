St. Petersburg family creates musical parody about being ‘safer at home’

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg family with a fondness for music decided to film a musical parody putting the practice of being “safer at home” to the tune of “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.

If you think boredom forced the Scheiber family into the activity, you would be incorrect. They have been creating musical parodies for decades.

The stars of the video, Dave and Janie, actually admit they took a guitar to the beach on their second date and they have been married for nearly 40 years.

The couple who has six children and six grandchildren say they have always had a soft spot for music. It has always been a part of them.

“There came a time when, for anybody’s birthday, our kids would write a parody and produce a little music video,” said Dave.

The family created the music video for “Stuck at Home, COVID Woes” in about three or four days.

“It is go go go,” said Janie.

“It is totally consuming,” Dave said, “to where you cannot stop until you get it just right.”

The music video is relatable, it is entertaining, and it is meant to remind you you are not alone.

“I think this message of, ‘We are all in it together,’ is really a great message and we do feel like that. I feel like we are all in this together,” said Janie.

“People use this phrase, ‘Hey, thank you for the smile today,’” said Dave, “and that is all we were hoping to do is give people a little smile amidst a very difficult situation.”

The Scheiber family has plans to produce other musical parodies that will be posted to Dave’s Facebook page.