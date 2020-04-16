St. Pete restaurant offers free toilet paper to customers on Thursdays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – When you order a meal to take home, which is the only option in the midst of the coronavirus crisis, you may find a variety of sauces or a side of fries with your food.

The Old Key West Bar & Grill in St. Petersburg is putting a spin on the complimentary item.

Mitchell Faber, who has owned the restaurant for nearly six years, said he was strolling through a store buying supplies for the business when an idea rolled into his head.

“Everyone is looking for toilet paper,” he said, “so I said, ‘Hey! You know, people that need it, let’s go ahead and give some toilet paper out.’”

Faber typically buys one pack of forty rolls of toilet paper weekly, if necessary

“It is a little something extra to people coming out and supporting us,” said Faber.

A roll has been paired with every meal ordered on a Thursday at the restaurant for the past four weeks.

“It is not even about the toilet paper,” admitted Faber. “It is about putting a smile on their faces.”

Faber has been able to keep his staff, 14 employees, on the payroll.

“We have had such huge support from the community. It has really been great,” he said.

However, he knew he would have to be creative to do it

“That is what it takes for these small businesses to stay alive,” said Faber. “Right now, you cannot just open your door and expect people to come in. You got to go that extra step.”

The restaurant is offering daily deals and, despite the chaos caused by this crisis, Faber is getting a daily dose of hope.

“At a time like this, as bad as it is, it has restored my faith in humanity,” he said.

“Just because everyone has been so generous with everything. You do not have greedy people coming by. We have customers coming in, not even ordering food, just to tip our bartenders every day. It is really great how people are acting through this pandemic we are having.”

If you would like to follow the promotions Old Key West Bar & Grill is offering, you can follow them here.

