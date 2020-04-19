St. Pete Meals feeds healthcare workers from local eateries during coronavirus crisis

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Pete Meals is working to feed healthcare workers on the front lines of COVID-19 while supporting local restaurants.

St. Pete Meals partners with one local restaurant and one healthcare provider each day, seven days a week.

The charity has delivered over 2,000 meals to over 14 healthcare facilities, all in the St. Petersburg area.

The fundraiser has raised over $41,000 and has thousands of meals on the schedule for the coming days and weeks.

This is a grassroots movement that founder Brian Zucker credits to the Tampa Bay community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about St. Pete Meals.