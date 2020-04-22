St. Pete family creates delightful ‘safer at home’ photo album

Breaking News
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg family is making the most of the “safer at home” order and getting rave reviews for their creativity.

When Fred and Caroline McCoy’s daughters, Rose and Ellie, were forced to return home from their respective colleges, the girls were in a funk. But not for long.

The final rose goes to Caroline McCoy, Fred’s wife of 25 years.

Each night, for the past three weeks, the McCoy family, minus son Jack, who lives in Nashville, has posted themed photos in a Facebook album for friends and loved ones to see. The day’s theme is agreed upon at lunchtime, when they go through a long list of ideas. The afternoon is spent digging through old Halloween costumes and closets, and picture time comes at dinner.

Fred McCoy wins the Tour de France

Together the family has crossed the Delaware, competed in the Westminster Kennel Club’s premiere event, doled out roses on “The Bachelor” and had their face mask design inspected by “Project Runway” critic Tim Gunn. They’ve transformed into the Royal Family and recreated popular music videos.

The McCoys say they are making the most of a tough time, but also making lifelong memories.

Have Something Good to report? Email me at mcensullo@wfla.com or find me on Facebook at WFLAMeredyth.

