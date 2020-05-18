St. Pete dog kennel set to give away puppy to front line worker

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)- Do you know someone working the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic that could use a new friend? Holzerland Protection Dogs, a licensed kennel in Saint Petersburg, is looking to give a deserving essential worker a puppy.

“With everything going on, we just wanted to find a way to give back. We appreciate that you guys are essentially risking your lives and we want to do as much as we can from our stnadpoint” said Brianna Holzerland with Holzerland Protection Dogs.









The litter of Belgian Malinois are currently a week old. Holzerland tells WFLA.com the puppy they give away will go through one month of boarding, focused on obedience, before going to their new owner. Holzerland estimates the cost of the dog and training to be around a $4,500 value.

“They are imported out of Mexico, which gives you that darker coloration, it’s called a black sable,” said Holzerland. “At 8 weeks old, they typically go home to their new owners or handlers.”

Holzerland explains that the person they choose to get one of their pups must meet certain criteria, including having prior experience with the breed.

“We are really looking for someone who is a front line worker,law enforcement, someone in the medical field. It can be someone who is working at a grocery store. Just someone who has experience with the breed. That doesn’t not include Shepard’s, Rottweiler’s, Doberman’s, this is specific to the breed,” said Holzerland. “They are fantastic working dogs and they can be good in families as long as you have someone willing to put fourth the effort in training and who has the experience.”

A winner will be selected towards the end of the month. To nominate yourself or someone you know, email holzerlandprotectiondogs@gmail.com.

[Para vídeo subtítulos en Español oprima el icono en la sección de ajustes]