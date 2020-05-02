Sportfishing captain donates catch to Florida Keys residents

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Florida Keys sportfishing captain Mike Weinhofer hasn’t had charter clients since the new coronavirus closed the Keys to visitors in March, but he’s still fishing.

Weinhofer has operated Key West Florida Fishing Charters for more than 30 years.

In the past six weeks, he and his crew have caught, filleted and distributed about 624 bags in the Keys, where the tourism industry employs half of the workforce.

He asks those who want fish to text him and tell him their family’s size. After a day on the water, he fillets the catch and texts the people on his “request list” to pick it up at his slip at Key West’s Charter Boat Row.

“This is a really big help for the whole community and for everybody here that’s hungry,” said Florida Keys resident and customer of Weinhofer, Liam O’Kelly.

The program has received assistance from some of Weinhofer’s past charter clients, who have sent fuel money for his boat. Other local charter captains and guides have donated additional fish for distribution.

Weinhofer told News Channel 8 he’s also been talking his daughters out with him on the water to help teach them the importance of helping out and giving back to their community.

Courtesy: Mike Weinhofer

Courtesy: Mike Weinhofer

Courtesy: Mike Weinhofer

Courtesy: Mike Weinhofer

“It is not about starving people but bringing a smile to someone who can’t go and get it or can’t afford it,” he said. “I know I’m not changing the world, just bringing some smiles to a bad situation.”

He said he loves it when people send him pictures of how they cook the fish they’ve received.

This isn’t the first time he’s done something like this though. He also caught and handed out a lot of fish after Hurricane Irma came through the area in 2017.

Courtesy: Mike Weinhofer

LATEST STORIES: