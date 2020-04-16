Breaking News
Something Good: Virtual trivia game benefits local restaurants

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you love trivia night and miss it at your favorite watering hole, we’ve got an answer for your woes!

Company “Events Done Right Tampa Bay” is hosting nightly online versions of a trivia game it calls “Q & A” or “Quarantine & Answer.”

Hosts live stream a trivia contest on Facebook, Monday through Saturday, with each night’s game supporting a local restaurant. Winners log off with take-out gift cards.

The nightly games begin at 7 p.m. on the Events Done Right Tampa Bay Facebook page.

Have Something Good to report? Contact me at mcensullo@wfla.com or find me on Facebook at WFLAMeredyth.

