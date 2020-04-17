Something Good: T-shirt sales benefit Tampa restaurant of choice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite being forced to temporarily close three of its seven locations, popular Tampa-based coffee shop Blind Tiger is trying to support all hospitality workers, not just its own.

Blind Tiger and its sister company, Black&Denim, is serving up Tampa-inspired T-shirts, featuring a cartoon of the beloved Cuban sandwich, and donating all proceeds to local restaurants to help employees.

All shoppers have to do is provide the name of the Tampa restaurant they’d like to support in the “check out” section in the online ordering tool of the Black&Denim website.

Roberto Torres, owner of Blind Tiger Cafes, says Black&Denim just shipped out the first batch of T-shirts, raising more than $2,000 so far.

Torres says it’s still taking orders, and will make more shirts as long as there’s demand.

The T-shirts cost $20 and can be purchased at this link.

