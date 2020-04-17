Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Something Good: T-shirt sales benefit Tampa restaurant of choice

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Despite being forced to temporarily close three of its seven locations, popular Tampa-based coffee shop Blind Tiger is trying to support all hospitality workers, not just its own.

Blind Tiger and its sister company, Black&Denim, is serving up Tampa-inspired T-shirts, featuring a cartoon of the beloved Cuban sandwich, and donating all proceeds to local restaurants to help employees.

All shoppers have to do is provide the name of the Tampa restaurant they’d like to support in the “check out” section in the online ordering tool of the Black&Denim website.

Roberto Torres, owner of Blind Tiger Cafes, says Black&Denim just shipped out the first batch of T-shirts, raising more than $2,000 so far.

Torres says it’s still taking orders, and will make more shirts as long as there’s demand.

The T-shirts cost $20 and can be purchased at this link.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases"

Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center"

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

evan reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan reopening economy"

Pinellas County nursing home reports outbreak of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County nursing home reports outbreak of COVID-19"

LN HSCO DRIVE BY

Thumbnail for the video titled "LN HSCO DRIVE BY"

Watson Clinic cardiologist tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watson Clinic cardiologist tests positive for COVID-19"

Coping with the pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with the pandemic"

Construction worker has arm amputated after high pressure water line explodes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction worker has arm amputated after high pressure water line explodes"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss