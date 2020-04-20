Something Good: St. Pete family performs concert series from front porch

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg family wanted to do something good for local musicians, and boost their neighborhood’s spirits.

After getting the go-ahead from their neighbors, the Diggs family turned their Northeast St. Pete front porch into a live concert stage, complete with dueling pianos. The two-hour “quarantine happy hour” on Saturday was streamed live on Facebook, and the musicians took online requests. Viewers tipped the artists using the Venmo app.

Some neighbors safely social distanced themselves on nearby lawns to listen in and shout song requests.

The concert was such a success, the Diggs family hosted an encore performance on Sunday. And, they say, they are already planning more concerts for the future.

Have Something Good to share? Contact me on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth, or shoot me an email at mcensullo@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES: