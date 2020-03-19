Something Good: Riverview woman shopping for seniors who can’t get out to get supplies

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) – The emptying shelves and constant run on everything means nothing if you can’t even get to a store and for many Tampa Bay area seniors, that’s a reality and even when they can – there’s fear.

That’s what Maggie Holbert discovered a couple of days ago while grocery shopping Aldi in Brandon.

“As I was walking out, a lady was getting out of her car, she was elderly – she had a mask on and gloves on and I felt so bad for her and I ask her if she would like me to go in there and get the things you need,” Holbert said.

That’s when Holbert came up with the idea to help all the time. So she took to the Nextdoor app offering to grocery shop for the elderly in her neighborhood.

“I wanted to put it out there, so people will know hey if you are sitting at home and you are worried, there’s people that can help you,” Holbert said.

She’s not alone in the effort, country music star Brad Paisley made the same offer on Instagram for people in the Nashville area.

Dr. Kathy Black from USF who concentrates on the aging population says this is needed.

“The truth Is, we’re interdependent and we need each other and when people are homebound and when they’re advised not to go out and interact in public, they’re more vulnerable to getting their needs met,” Dr. Black said.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: