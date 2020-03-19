Something Good: Riverview man working to help migrant families get essential items during coronavirus pandemic

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) During these trying times, we are all searching for good news. WFLA is proud to present a new special called “Something Good”, highlighting people doing great things for others.

Riverview man Bryant Martinez has a heart for giving he dedicates his time to helping migrant families and now with the coronavirus pandemic, his work has ramped up.

Martinez who teaches art to migrant children is collecting toys, food, clothing and other items they need during these tough times.

“Because people are aware of what we’re doing, they’ve been reaching out wanting to do more. I feel like we’re having a better impact,” Martinez said.

Martinez’ neighbor Kathleen Wickersty is among those donating.

“We’re all in this together right now and being a part of a community is most important and knowing amazing people that we have and being an example for our kids,” Wickersty said.

Martinez hopes that everyone uses the fear surrounding the coronavirus to let love for each other shine through.

“I think love and compassion are contagious and that’s what I want to spread.”

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Shopping for seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Shopping for seniors"

Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Senate working to help Americans amid coronavirus outbreak"

Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Highlighting Heroes: Tampa workers on frontline of coronavirus"

"What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled ""What are we supposed to do?": Polk State College student tests positive for coronavirus"

Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lakeland officer escorts flock of ducks out of road, into lake"

All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6"

Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deputies investigate 2 deaths in Poinciana"

COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 testing sites expected to open at Raymond James Stadium, state fairgrounds"

Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater City Council shuts down Clearwater Beach"

Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Playful dolphins, manatees capture on video by See Through Canoe"

Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Former Tampa Bay resident on lockdown in Europe"

Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring breakers on Clearwater Beach talk about coronavirus"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss