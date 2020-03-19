Something Good: Riverview man working to help migrant families get essential items during coronavirus pandemic

RIVERVIEW, Fla. (WFLA) During these trying times, we are all searching for good news. WFLA is proud to present a new special called “Something Good”, highlighting people doing great things for others.

Riverview man Bryant Martinez has a heart for giving he dedicates his time to helping migrant families and now with the coronavirus pandemic, his work has ramped up.

Martinez who teaches art to migrant children is collecting toys, food, clothing and other items they need during these tough times.

“Because people are aware of what we’re doing, they’ve been reaching out wanting to do more. I feel like we’re having a better impact,” Martinez said.

Martinez’ neighbor Kathleen Wickersty is among those donating.

“We’re all in this together right now and being a part of a community is most important and knowing amazing people that we have and being an example for our kids,” Wickersty said.

Martinez hopes that everyone uses the fear surrounding the coronavirus to let love for each other shine through.

“I think love and compassion are contagious and that’s what I want to spread.”

