Coronavirus: Tampa principal organizes food drive to stock her school’s pantry

The majority of Foster Elementary School families rely on breakfast and lunch from the school

TAMPA, Fla. – Hundreds of students at Foster Elementary in Hillsborough County rely on the school for breakfast and lunch. And, with the shift to eLearning, parents are struggling to get to the pick-up locations provided by the County.  

Principal Francine Lazarus is making sure her students get what they need. She called on her neighborhood to help, and over the weekend, picked up carloads of donated shelf-stable food and other supplies. Her neighbors also donated more than $700, which Lazarus used to purchase more items to stock her school’s food pantry.

Principal Lazarus believes the donations will help keep her students’ families fed through the end of the school year. And, to help coordinate pick-up, she’s allowing families to make appointments so that they can get what the need, when they need it.

