Something Good: Pasco firefighters buy new bike for young boy after his was stolen

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Firefighters saved the day for a little boy whose bike was stolen in Pasco County.

It all started with a Facebook post from a heartbroken mom. She said her son’s bike was taken from their garage, and shared a photo of him with a firefighter-style helmet perched on his head.

That’s all it took for the Pasco Fire Rescue to take notice, and they quickly dispatched Firefighter Charities of Pasco to help. They purchased a new bike, which was delivered to the family’s home by a caravan of fire trucks.

The firefighters shared the story with a message: spread kindness. It’s Something Good!

