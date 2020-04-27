Something Good: #FeedTheER and Feeding Tampa Bay join forces

Partnership ensures local healthcare workers, as well as community members, have access to meals

#FeedTheER, which coordinates with local restaurants to deliver hot meals to Tampa Bay-area hospitals and healthcare workers has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay to help more people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company “Benefytt Technologies” offered to help #FeedTheER’s fundraising efforts by matching donations to the campaign, and also wanted to support a larger, community effort.

#FeedTheER contacted Something Good reporter Meredyth Censullo, for help, and Meredyth connected that group with Feeding Tampa Bay, which provides food to insecure families in West Central Florida.

After figuring out logistics, the two organizations are now working together.

#FeedTheER secures various restaurant partnerships and Feeding Tampa Bay identifies opportunities to support our local community and families. The donated meals will come from local restaurants, which further supports their businesses and our community in meaningful ways. Feeding Tampa Bay will coordinate delivery of the donated meals to hospitals, in addition to serving 8,500 meals to within the community.

Donations can be made through the Benefytt website, or the Feeding Tampa Bay website. Feeding Tampa Bay is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

