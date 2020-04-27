Breaking News
Sarasota County beaches back open with limited access

Something Good: #FeedTheER and Feeding Tampa Bay join forces

Something Good

Partnership ensures local healthcare workers, as well as community members, have access to meals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

#FeedTheER, which coordinates with local restaurants to deliver hot meals to Tampa Bay-area hospitals and healthcare workers has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay to help more people in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company “Benefytt Technologies” offered to help #FeedTheER’s fundraising efforts by matching donations to the campaign, and also wanted to support a larger, community effort.

#FeedTheER contacted Something Good reporter Meredyth Censullo, for help, and Meredyth connected that group with Feeding Tampa Bay,  which provides food to insecure families in West Central Florida.

After figuring out logistics, the two organizations are now working together.

#FeedTheER secures various restaurant partnerships and Feeding Tampa Bay identifies opportunities to support our local community and families. The donated meals will come from local restaurants, which further supports their businesses and our community in meaningful ways. Feeding Tampa Bay will coordinate delivery of the donated meals to hospitals, in addition to serving 8,500 meals to within the community.  

Donations can be made through the Benefytt website, or the Feeding Tampa Bay website. Feeding Tampa Bay is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss