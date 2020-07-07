Something Good: College student creates 500 care packages for local nurses

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Like many college students, Akshaya Thoutam is home from school, and looking forward to returning to campus.

In the meanwhile, she’s been raising money to put together care packages for nurses and support staff at Advent Health.

Akshaya explains, ” In high school, I started to volunteer at hospitals and saw first-hand all the hard work and care that our healthcare workers put forth for us. Now, during the hard times of COVID-19, I was searching for ways I could help out my community and thought to support our hardworking healthcare workers.”

Using a GoFundMe page established for her care packages, Akshaya raised enough money to put together 500 gifts that included snacks, tea, and thank-you notes. She’s hoping to deliver another 500 care packages in the future. If you’re interested in helping her out, you can visit her GoFundMe page here.

Want to share Something Good? Send your ideas to mcensullo@wfla.com.

LATEST STORIES: