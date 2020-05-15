Shelter offers free pet care for families impacted by pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In an effort to keep pets in their homes, and out of shelters, a St. Petersburg-based no-kill animal shelter has established a fund to help cover costs normally associated with proper care for our furry ones.

Friends of Strays’ “Safer At Home” initiative provides those who are unable to care for their pets due to loss of income with an alternate to surrendering their animal to a shelter. Friends of Strays partnered with veterinary clinics and spay/neuter facilities, including Operation:SNIP and SPOT, as well as Pet Warehouse, to provide spay, neuter, and wellness services as well as pet supplies to St. Petersburg residents who are out of work because of the pandemic.

Thanks to donations made to Friends of Strays, and a contribution from the shelter, more than $26,000 in assistance is available.

Applications are available on the Safer At Home page on the Friends of Strays website. Fill out a short questionnaire, which will be reviewed by staff, who will distribute vouchers that can be redeemed at Operation:SNIP, SPOT, and Pet Food Warehouse based on individual needs. In order to be eligible for financial assistance, applicants must be St. Petersburg residents and have lost their primary source of income due to COVID-19.

LATEST STORIES: