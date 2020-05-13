Seminole Heights runner hosts one-man ultra-marathon on his birthday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Marathons are among the sporting events canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. But, that won’t stop die-hard runners, including Justin Scherbring, from lacing up.

Justin likes to run his age in miles on his birthday. He’d planned to compete in an organized distance run this year, but when it was canceled he hosted his own one-man challenge, the 31-mile “Hank Boone Backyard Ultramarathon.”

Hank Boone is the Scherbring’s family dog, who accompanied Justin on one of the eight, four-mile loops he made through Seminole Heights on Saturday. Justin’s wife, Caroline, and daughter, Claire, cheered him on throughout the run and made sure they had fuel ready to go when he passed by the house.

Justin finished the Hank Boone Backyard Ultramarathon in seven hours, 20 minutes and 37 seconds. That’s dedication!

