Self-isolation sidekick: Curbside pet adoption now available in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – While you’re at home in self-quarantine, chances are you could use some company. 

The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center has the solution: Curbside Cuddles. 

According to the Pet Resource Center, their pilot program, allows those interested in adopting a dog or cat, to browse their options online instead of coming into the shelter. 

“They find the pet they are interested in and email that to us and then our staff would reach out to them,” said Lauryn Postiglione, the program coordinator with the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center.  

Interested adopters must submit their full name, contact information, and the ID number of their dream pet to HCFLGov.net/AtYourService, or by calling 813-272-5900.  

“We set up a scheduled time to come pick up with us when we aren’t open to the public. They will drive up and we will bring the pet out to them,” Postiglione said.

Currently, adoption fees are being waived and limited pet delivery is available. 

Evan Dart was one of the first Hillsborough County residents to use the Curbside Cuddles program. Dart who adopted a puppy named Mucho, told WFLA.com it was the best way to lift his family’s spirits while keeping them safe. 

“With the coronavirus, the curbside pickup seemed really appealing because we didn’t have to go out and walk around a shelter and expose a lot of people to interaction, so it seemed really appealing to do that,” Dart said.  

To learn more about the Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center or to search their adoptable animals, visit their website.  

