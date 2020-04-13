See underwater friends at MOTE Marine through new virtual learning center

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – During this tough time, it’s important for us to check in on all of our loved ones, including our fishy friends.

MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota has launched an online underwater world full of fun and learning.

You’ll see your favorite sea creatures with live webcams of manatees, otters and now even sharks.

Tune in to Facebook Live for shark feedings, watch animals play games for their enrichment and much more.

There are new lessons to learn every week from scientists at the aquarium. You can join in on experiments and find out about their research.

MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium said it’s important for everyone to still be able to feel connected to the animals and continue to learn about our great oceans.

CLICK HERE to explore MOTE Marine Laboratory & Aquarium for yourself.

