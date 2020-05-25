Sarasota Police Department turns out in force for veteran officer’s last day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Members of the Sarasota Police Department didn’t have to go far for their most recent “community thank you” celebration.

Sarasota Police Officer Dan Griesdorn probably wasn’t expecting an escort out of police headquarters last week.

But nearly everyone at HQ was there to surprise Officer Griesdorn as he left work for the last time.

Those who couldn’t be there contacted him on his radio to say “thank you” before he let dispatch know he was off shift, permanently.

Officer Griesdorn spent 33 years in law enforcement, including 29 years protecting and serving the City of Sarasota. He was a member of the sabre unit, narcotics unit, patrol squad and finished his career with the homeless-outreach team.