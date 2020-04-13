Ryan Seacrest donates $1M to first responders in NYC, LA

HOLLYWOOD (CNN) — People from all walks of life are pitching in to help with the fight against the coronavirus, and that includes celebrities like Ryan Seacrest.

Seacrest is reportedly donating a million dollars to help first responders in New York and Los Angeles battling COVID-19.

The American Idol and talk show host told People Magazine he was motivated by a news story about first responders sleeping in their cars in New York to keep from putting their loved ones at risk.

According to People Magazine, three quarters of the money will go toward housing and feeding 200 New York EMTs and the first responders with the fire department for the next six weeks.

