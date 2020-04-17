Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Polk Sheriff Grady Judd reading bedtime stories online during coronavirus pandemic

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd isn’t just a top cop in Tampa Bay. He’s also a father and grandfather.

His special dad skills are serving him well in his part-time job as “bedtime story reader” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff, known for his made-for-TV soundbites, is reading children’s books and posting them on the Polk Sheriff YouTube page. Current selections include “Cuddle” by Beth Shoshan, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss and “Winnie the Pooh A-Zzzz” by Don Ferguson.

There’s no word on whether he’s taking requests!

Watch the sheriff’s bedtime stories here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"

Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown"

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"

Friday Midday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday Midday Forecast"

Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus crisis: Florida didn't identify nursing home with nearly 30 COVID-19 cases"

Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of requests for PPE pour into Suncoast Science Center"

Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suncoast PACE creates 'socialization kits' for older adults in Pinellas Co. during coronavirus pandemic"

a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper

Thumbnail for the video titled "a St. Petersburg restaurant is offering special deals to attract customers including free toilet paper"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"

GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home

Thumbnail for the video titled "GAME ON: Tampa arcade will now rent out and deliver games to your home"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss