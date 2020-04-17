Polk Sheriff Grady Judd reading bedtime stories online during coronavirus pandemic

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd isn’t just a top cop in Tampa Bay. He’s also a father and grandfather.

His special dad skills are serving him well in his part-time job as “bedtime story reader” during the coronavirus pandemic.

The sheriff, known for his made-for-TV soundbites, is reading children’s books and posting them on the Polk Sheriff YouTube page. Current selections include “Cuddle” by Beth Shoshan, “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss and “Winnie the Pooh A-Zzzz” by Don Ferguson.

There’s no word on whether he’s taking requests!

Watch the sheriff’s bedtime stories here.