POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Move over Monet and watch out Warhol. Some Polk County kids have a real eye for art!







Scott Lake Elementary School challenged their students to re-create famous artwork and as you can see, they nailed it!

Students re-created everything from “Napoleon Crossing the Alps” to “American Gothic.”

School officials are calling the kids’ work simply “Magnifique!”