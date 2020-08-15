Police give ‘Junior Officer’ badge to 8-year-old with serious heart condition

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina 8-year-old got a cool surprise when officers showed up with a few gifts and made him into their newest Junior Officer.
Bryson has a serious heart condition, to try to give back and show him love, officers with the Horry County Police Department and the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety decided to stop by to give him a special surprise.
Officers gifted Bryson a couple of patches and a shiny new “Junior Officer” badge.
Officers shared the heartwarming experience on Facebook with the caption “WE LOVE OUR BUDDY, BRYSON.”
