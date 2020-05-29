Plant HS drum line seniors get together for one last performance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Although students at H.B. Plant High School couldn’t march across the stage on their scheduled graduation day, senior members of the band’s drum line held their own commencement.

They got together one last time for an encore performance. And by the cheers of onlookers, who could be heard as the drummers played, their show was a way to pound out the pandemic blues.

And, by the way – drum roll, please – Hillsborough County Schools recently received a Best Communities for Music Education designation for its commitment to providing music access and education to all students

You can’t beat that! Insert rim-shot here! That’s Something Good.

