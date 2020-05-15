Pinellas daycare owner offers free daycare for children of first responders

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, there have been countless stories of extraordinary examples of people paying it forward and one Palm Harbor woman is doing just that.

Fran Freyer doesn’t wear a cape, but she should.

If you’ve ever wanted to watch a superhero in action, look no further than this mother-of-two and longtime daycare owner. Her superpowers? Changing lives.

“Everybody needs help once in a while, and it’s okay to offer that help,” Freyer told 8 On Your Side

Like so many of us during this pandemic, Freyer wanted to help others, especially those on the front lines. But, she wasn’t quite sure how she could be most effective.

This hero, however, soon realized exactly how she could pay it forward, and who she had in mind to help. From one mom to another, this parent knew exactly how much free daycare would mean to busy first responders.

So, she’s offering those on the front lines free services for 90 days.

“There’s so many things out there, and I know first responders are struggling. I know they get up every day, and this is our way of saying, we want to be there for you since you’re there for so many,” she said.

Freyer owns Sunshine Academy of Clearwater, located at 511 S. Hercules Avenue. The longtime successful daycare has been operating for twelve years, helping countless families, thanks to Fran and her staff.

The daycare is licensed to care for 56 children, although during this COVID-19 crisis, Freyer says, the numbers have fallen a bit due to the stay-at-home order. She tells 8 On Your Side, her top priority has always been safety and cleanliness, and it remains that way, even more so now.

“We sanitize, sanitize, sanitize, multiple times a day, over and over,” Freyer explained.







She says her offer to provide free daycare was a simple decision and wants to help the moms and dads who are out there risking their lives in helping others each day on the job.

Freyer tells 8 On Your Side, her hours of operation are from 6:30 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday through Friday and she provides breakfast, lunch, and a snack throughout the day for children two-months-old through five-years-old.

Freyer is hoping first responders consider her offer.

“You know they want and need that help, and we want to give it to them. They’re out doing everything they can for you, and we want to do what we can for them,” she said.

If you would like more information on Fran’s offer for free daycare, call Sunshine Academy of Clearwater at 727-447-5555.

