Pinellas Co. man running bridge 80 times to raise money for Feeding Tampa Bay

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County man is raising money for Feeding Tampa Bay in the midst of the coronavirus crisis – and he’s doing it in a rather unique way.

David Whiteside has been training for the Big Sur Marathon in California for months. Then COVID-19 entered the race and postponed the late April event.

“When that got canceled and all other local races got canceled, I thought about what else I could do with my running to help the community,” said Whiteside.

Now the 59-year-old from Manchester, England has come up with a new route. Whiteside plans to run the Belleair Causeway Bridge to raise funds for food-insecure families.

“My plan is to run over this bridge 80 times on the day of my birthday, April 25. That will be a total of about 60 miles and it will take me about 12 hours to run,” he said.

So far, Whiteside has raised over $3,000. His goal is $5,000, all of which will go to Feeding Tampa Bay.

“Each dollar can help provide 10 meals to a family in need. I just feel like a lot of people are out of work, don’t have money and they will be hungry,” Whiteside said.

Whiteside, who had his hip replaced 10 years ago, tells WFLA.com he initially began running as a way to lose weight.







“The more and more I did running, the more I fell in love with it and wanted to do these crazy type races.”

To learn more about David Whiteside and his cause, click here.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: