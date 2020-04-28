Pasco County sheriff shares Dr. Seuss, relationship advice

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Tampa Bay area top cop is taking on a part-time job and reading bedtime stories to kids.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco joined the ranks of his agency’s members who have been volunteering their time to read a book or two. The videos are posted on the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sheriff Nocco’s performance is unique, however. After jokingly confessing that his wife talked him out of reading “The Art of War” he added, “if you listen to your wife, good things will always happen, unless she raises tigers.”

Have something good to share? Send it to me at mcensullo@wfla.com or contact me on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.