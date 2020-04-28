Pasco County sheriff shares Dr. Seuss, relationship advice

Something Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another Tampa Bay area top cop is taking on a part-time job and reading bedtime stories to kids.

Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco joined the ranks of his agency’s members who have been volunteering their time to read a book or two. The videos are posted on the Pasco Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Sheriff Nocco’s performance is unique, however. After jokingly confessing that his wife talked him out of reading “The Art of War” he added, “if you listen to your wife, good things will always happen, unless she raises tigers.”

Have something good to share? Send it to me at mcensullo@wfla.com or contact me on Facebook at WFLA Meredyth.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss