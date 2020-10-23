WATCH: Pasco County principals take on TikTok dance challenge

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A dance-off is underway in Pasco County. It’s not the Sharks and the Jets, it’s the Eagles and the Chargers.

Chasco Middle School Principal Brandon Dahlin-Bracciale accepted a challenge from students to show off his dance moves on TikTok. When Paul R. Smith Middle School Principal Joel DiVincent caught wind of the video, he decided to one-up him, and brought in a student back-up squad.

Now, the principals are challenging other Pasco County middle school top bosses to show off their fancy feet, too. Will they do it? Stay tuned to Pasco County Schools Facebook page.

LATEST STORIES: