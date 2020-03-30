Parents, neighbors surprise 8-year-old boy with non-traditional birthday celebration in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Like many others across world, Salis from St. Petersburg can’t celebrate being one year older thanks to the current coronavirus pandemic.

The young boy turned 8 years old on Sunday and while he couldn’t have a traditional birthday party with his friends, his parents made sure it would still be a memorable day.

Salis’ parents changed the doorbell to the Happy Birthday song and posted on the NextDoor app asking people who walked by to stop by and ring the bell.

“No individual thing has been too huge but its made a huge difference for a birthday boy and for a family to just be able to smile and say hey to neighbors all day,” said Zach McNabb, Salis’ dad.

All throughout Sunday afternoon, a parade of people stopped by to wish Salis a very Happy Birthday.

