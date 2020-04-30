Pandemic doesn’t silence students’ sign language performance for graduating seniors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Each year, high school students studying American Sign Language, and are members of the ASL Honor Society, recognize graduating seniors with a special ceremony and performance.

Prior to the pandemic, honor society members from Strawberry Crest High School met once a week to practice the seniors’ traditional end-of-year performance. When the school moved to distance learning, the practice sessions did as well.

Many of the graduating seniors have earned the state’s seal of bi-literacy, and plan to pursue careers that involve ASL, including teaching, interpreting, and audiology.

American Sign Language teacher Robin Schwarz said she’s inspired by her students and their efforts to make the most out of their senior year, given the circumstances. She wanted them to know they are something good!

LATEST SOMETHING GOOD STORIES: