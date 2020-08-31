Pandemic can’t mute Wiregrass Elementary’s music video tradition

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A “back-to-school” music video, featuring teachers, administrators, and support staff, is a tradition at Wiregrass Elementary School in Wesley Chapel.

The video production for the 2019-2020 school year, featuring the then-popular “Git Up Challenge,” went viral, racking up more than one-million views online. But, with safety measures in place for the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year, staff knew their traditional video needed to get kids excited about returning to class, while also sending a message that things were going to look different this year.

“Even though so many things are changing, and might be different, we want students to know that Wiregrass Elementary is still a place where we make engagement and fun a priority for our kids,” says Assistant Principal Erin Ipock.

The staff’s put their own spin on Aerosmith’s hit “Walk This Way,” and rewrote the lyrics to reflect the core values taught to Wiregrass Elementary’s students. The video was posted on the school’s social media platforms, and shared with students and parents.

“The Wiregrass Way means that we pursue safety, value people, focus on learning and chase goals,” Principal Steve Williams says.

For the forseable future, The Wiregrass Way includes keeping students safe by requiring face masks, social distancing, and one-way directions in hallways.

Says Assistant Principal Ipock. “that’s definitely a new part of walking the Wiregrass Way!”

Students might not know the original “Walk This Way” lyrics, but they’ll be able to sing along to their personalized version at least once a week, during “Wiregrass Way Wednesdays” at the school.

