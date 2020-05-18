One-man band performs weekly driveway concerts for neighbors

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Irv and Debbie Potter live in Plant City and have been following strict social distancing guidelines. The couple is high-risk, due to Debbie’s battle with cancer, and Irv as her caregiver.

One thing that’s always brought the Potters joy is Irv’s love of music. He enjoys playing guitar and singing, and Debbie loves listening to him. In fact, Irv used to take his guitar and gear to nursing homes to perform for residents.

But, since the pandemic began, the Potters have stayed home. Rather than stay home quietly, however, the Potters treated their neighbors to a series of concerts, performed from the safety of their driveway.

For six weeks, the couple set up Irv’s equipment every Saturday afternoon, and he sang for two or three hours. Debbie streamed his shows on Facebook, and family, friends, and neighbors requested their favorite tunes. The one-man-band performances even drew a tailgater or two to the Potter’s cul-de-sac.

The Potters say they’ve enjoyed every minute of their time together in quarantine, and may set up their concert stage again one day. However, they decided their last concert for the time being would be extra special, as it coincided with Irv’s 68th birthday.

