Oldsmar school celebrates 2020’s youngest graduates

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Graduating to Kindergarten is the first of many milestones for students and is worthy of a celebration.

That’s why Linda Royer and Kendra Duffy – co-teachers of the VPK program at Forest Lakes Elementary in Oldsmar – set out on what they called the “2020 Ready…Set…Kindergarten Tour!”

The teachers visited each of their VPK students who are now, officially, kindergartners. The teachers say they’re so proud of their students, who are well-prepared to take the next step along their path to education.

Granted, that path took some detours because of COVID-19, but parents stepped up and got involved in taking on the teaching role with Royer and Duffy coaching them along the way.

Royer says, in 30 years of teaching young children, she’s never had the pleasure of educating such an awesome group of VPK students.

