North Port couple greets foster children getting off bus in dinosaur costumes

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The first day of school is always packed with nerves and a mixture of emotions. However, one North Port foster family decided to end the school day by adding a fun twist to their bus stop greeting.

According to the North Port Police Department, Danielle and Sean Butler wanted to make sure the first day of riding the bus was a memorable one for their two students.

The foster parents showed up at the bus stop fully decked out in inflatable dinosaur costumes and happily jumped towards both of their girls as they got off.

Police say that although the girls were embarrassed, they couldn’t help but smile.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: