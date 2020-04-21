Nominate couple working during coronavirus outbreak for FREE wedding

LAND O LAKES, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay company wants to give a local couple a wedding for FREE but they need your help to find a deserving pair.

Knot The Last Dance wants to give one couple who is working as a first responder, hospital worker or another medical professional during the coronavirus outbreak a dream wedding.

You can nominate those working to save lives during the pandemic from now until July.

Then in July, the top three most moving stories will be chosen and a vote will be put to social media to decide a winner by August 1.

Knot The Last Dance told 8 On Your Side’s Lila Gross this is to help a couple who is struggling during this time.

