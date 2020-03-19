‘Neighborly’ bringing meals, company to isolated elderly in Tampa Bay during coronavirus outbreak

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Neighborly is a Meals on Wheels affiliate providing meals, transportation and companionship to older adults in Pinellas Co.

Neighborly delivers nearly 1,000 meals to fragile, homebound seniors in Pinellas Co. with the help of nearly 600 volunteers.

Participants get a hot meal each day approved by a licensed dietician who ensures the meals are suitable for those with high blood pressure and heart disease.

During a time like the coronavirus outbreak, it’s more important than ever for older adults to have companionship.

Neighborly has adult daycare for seniors who may have physical, mental or cognitive limitations or for just those who can’t be home alone.

With a fleet of 29 vehicles, Neighborly is able to provide safe and reliable transportation throughout Pinellas Co. for those who are at home.

Volunteers are the lifeline of Neighborly. Hundreds of dedicated volunteers deliver meals and help at the adult daycare centers and Neighborly needs more help right now.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Neighborly or to volunteer.

