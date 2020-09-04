Need birthday party ideas? Now you can hire a virtual clown

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA (WFLA) – Finally, you can enjoy the circus without having to find parking first.

ZoomBallyHoo, a network of clowns, magicians, and ringmasters, is now offering a virtual experience for families to interact with entertainers from the living room sofa.

After the circus industry essentially shutdown due to COVID-19, longtime Ringling Bros. alum Todd Zimmerman helped establish this format to give his fellow performers an opportunity to still be able to bring laughter to audiences around the country.

In the above segment, you can see how the wacky fun all comes together, with gags, tricks and a rubber chicken.

For more information, you can head here.

