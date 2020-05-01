Clearwater musicians raise the roof with sky-high performance

TAMPA, Fla. (WFAL)– When the COVID-19 pandemic forced concert venues to close, local musicians had to find other ways to attract new fans.

Clearwater-based Shaun Hopper and his friend Christopher Barbosa began jamming on Facebook live for fun. Then they realized — people were tuning in! So, they kept it up.

Hopper is a finger-style acoustic guitar musician, who has played concert halls with B.B. King. Barbosa is a classically trained musician who has performed with bands and orchestras across the state. The two met last year, and realized together they produced music that was unique, varied, and captivating.

The owner of Camden Pier District Apartments, in downtown St. Petersburg, saw one of Hopper and Barbosa’s online performances and reached out, offering up the rooftop as a concert stage. He thought it would be fun to give apartment residents an nice treat, and also would be a compliment to the nightly pot-and-pan banging celebrations in recognition of healthcare workers that occur downtown every evening at 8 p.m.

The response was overwhelming, and Hopper says he’s been contacted about possibly taking the live concert series to rooftops across the country! While that’s yet to be determined, Hopper and Barbosa will join forces again on Friday, May 1, on a rooftop on Harbour Island. Open your windows between 6-8 p.m. to enjoy a nice end to the week.

See more of Shaun Hopper and Chris Barbosa’s music on Facebook. I’ve linked you to it on my Facebook page, WFLA Meredyth.

