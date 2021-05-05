Musician spends pandemic playing for patients in quarantine at Moffitt Cancer Center

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a year rescued by the kindness and courage of healthcare workers, patients at Moffitt Cancer Center are learning that not all medical heroes wear scrubs.

As part of their Arts and Medicine Program, the nationally-recognized hospital has assembled a team of certified specialists who are trained to stimulate the healing process through practices that are more aimed at repairing the soul.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many patients have been unable to welcome visitors, since most are immunocompromised. However, through this “Expressive Arts” initiative, they have at least been able to cathartically channel their feelings through activities ranging from art and poetry to movement and music.

As shown in the story above, WFLA’s Danny New, host of “Daytime,” experienced this healing firsthand when he met Moffitt’s Certified Music Practitioner, Lloyd Goldstein, while being treated for thyroid cancer at the facility.

As he found out, other patients could tell a similar story.